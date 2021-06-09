Summer-like weather is on the way

Happy Wednesday!

Temperatures will remain consistent with the cool temps we've experienced this week in the 60s and 70s along the coast, coastal valleys, and inland areas. You can expect some patchy low clouds along the coast and into the Santa Ynez Valley.

A gradual warming trend is on the way though and will begin Thursday into early next week. Daytime temps will tick up by 3 to 5 degrees each day. Our beaches will be in the mid 70s by the weekend, coastal valleys will near 80 degrees and inland areas will hit the low 90s.

A wind advisory expired at 3 Wednesday morning but another round of gusty northerly winds will develop this afternoon and into tonight across Santa Barbara County. More winds will develop Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening as well.