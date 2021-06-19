Warm temps continue for inland areas but cooling is on the way

Happy Saturday!

Those hot conditions and above normal temperatures will continue for the interior through Sunday. You can expect low clouds and fog to affect the coast and lower valleys at night and through the morning.

An excessive heat warning will remain in effect through 9 p.m. on Saturday for interior San Luis Obispo County.

There's a cool down early next week but some warming is expected by late next week.

By Tuesday, temperatures will be below normal especially in northern San Luis Obispo County where highs are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees below normal. The coastal areas will continue to see low clouds and fog in the night and morning hours.

Paso Robles will near 100 degrees on Sunday. By Monday, temperatures will dip to the mid 80s and even the 70s by Tuesday only to pick back up again and near 100 degrees by Friday.

San Luis Obispo will be nearly 80 degrees on Sunday. Monday through Thursday temperatures will remain in the low 70s but will warm up a bit to the low 80s by the end of the week.