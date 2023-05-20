Warm temps continue through the weekend, then a minor cooling pattern begins

Good evening Central Coast!

This weekend will continue to bring warm temps into our area, especially in the interiors reaching those 80s bringing a break from those 90s we saw throughout the week.

Additional minor cooling will likely take place Sunday as well.

The weekend will start off with low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. High temps will be in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees. Saturday night will bring patchy low clouds and fog in the evening with lows in the mid 50s.

Looking ahead, the extended forecast stays quiet but that marine layer will continue to drop our temps across the region as we head into our work week.

Beach and coastal valley temperatures will drop into the 60s but the interiors will feel this change most. Highs will be in the 70s by later next week.

KSBY News

Have a great Saturday!