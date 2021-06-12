Warming trend throughout the Central Coast this weekend

A weakening onshore flow will bring in a warming trend this weekend across the Central Coast.

Winds will be picking up on Saturday and will be the strongest in the evening and overnight hours. A heatwave is expected throughout the coming week as high pressure will be developing aloft and onshore flow will weaken.

Paso Robles with hit low to mid-90s by this weekend and San Luis Obispo will reach temperatures in the high-70s. Some beaches will hit high 60s and even low 70s.

The mix of warming temperatures and gusty winds will bring in driving hazards and potentially critical fire weather conditions throughout Southern Santa Barbara County. Winds will be anywhere from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

There is a fire weather watch in effect for Southern Santa Barbara County from Monday evening through late Tuesday night.