Labor Day heat dangerously hot

The excessive heat warning continues as temperatures bring the Central Coast to a boil. The Warning will remain in effect through Wednesday evening for much of the area, but the heat advisory that covers San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, will expire Monday evening.

As we officially hit the Holiday, Monday, the daytime highs will again be dangerously hot especially for our interior valleys where the temperatures could hit up to 112 degrees. Use caution when doing anything outdoors and try to stay cool. The beaches will range from mid 70's to mid 80's, the coolest coastal areas will be the north coast beaches.

For those of us with no A/C, hang in there! The cool down is not close but it is in sight. By the weekend we should see things take a dip, some of the coastal valleys getting back in the 70's and the interiors dropping into the 90's.

Even with the extreme heat, parts of the state saw rain Sunday! Thunderstorms made their way across parts of south eastern California through the Santa Clarita Valley and the adjacent deserts and valleys. The rain made its way to parts of the Santa Barbara mountains before it died out, so unfortunately SLO county did not get any moisture.

As the weekend rolls around and temperatures begin to fall we get another shot at some rain falling too! More instability could bring some rain through parts of SB and SLO Counties, but the highest chance will be from SB and south.

Get to the beaches, stay safe, and stay cool!