Last bit of sunshine before cooler temps and rain chances move in

Posted at 4:23 PM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 19:23:31-04

Happy Saturday Central Coast!

Hope you are all enjoying the warm and dry conditions this weekend. That's all thanks to a high-pressure system that is lingering throughout most of the weekend.

That will begin to change as we move into Sunday. Temps will being to cool slightly across the board as a cold front begins to plunge south.

The noticeable weather change will come on Monday when temps, even the interiors will struggle to reach the 60s.

The big story we've been following in our area is the return of rain chances. Scattered showers could come as early as Tuesday morning with a much bigger chance Wednesday through Thursday.

Models indicate most areas will receive about an inch of rain, but some locally higher amounts are possible.

Tonight lows in San Luis Obispo County will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s with low clouds and fog in most areas.

In Santa Barbara County lows will be in the upper 40s and 50s with low clouds and fog. Sunny will begin cloudy with sunny skies developing later on.

Have a great day!

