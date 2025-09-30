Last day of cooler temps, slight warm up on the way

It's Tuesday, Central Coast, and we've been following Tropical Storms Imelda and Humberto. Here's a look at the storm this morning.

On our coast, we have a beach hazard statement in effect until tomorrow. We're seeing dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet, with local sets reaching 8 feet, expected on south-facing beaches.

Here's a look at wave heights this morning. Try to stay out of the water for your safety at this time.

We'll be seeing clouds this morning and throughout the day, but it won't be as cloudy as yesterday. Interior areas should be clear by the afternoon.

Tomorrow, things will start to warm up, and temperatures will gradually increase until early next week.

Here's our 7-day forecast.

Go get 'em, Central Coast!