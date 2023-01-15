Last system in the train of storms approaching Sunday night

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

The last round of rain in the train of storm systems that has battered California, is approaching Sunday evening. Rain will fall pretty consistently from late Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning before there is a small lull in activity. Showers will ramp back up throughout Monday afternoon and linger into early Tuesday morning.

From this latest system we will see relatively lighter rainfall. Even so, latest high res models still indicate pockets of higher rates, especially between midnight and 6am.

Rain amounts remain the same as before, mainly up to an inch across coastal areas and 1-2 in the foothills and mountains.

There is a high surf advisory and a coastal flooding advisory for San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, both in place until Tuesday at 10 p.m..

For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 14 feet with dangerous rip currents.

There is also a wind advisory in place from 6:00p.m. Sunday evening until 2:00 a.m. Monday. This is for the Central Coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties and interior San Luis Obispo County.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

Several inches of snow will fall in the mountains and a winter weather advisory is in effect there for that and the gusty south winds then turning to northwest Monday

afternoon. Snow levels will fluctuate quite a bit but accumulations are expected down to around 5000' through Monday with the highest totals (around 10 inches or so)

above 7000'.

Other than some lingering showers early, Tuesday should dry, breezy, and cool.

The rest of the week will be similar with day-time highs still struggling to get into the 60's, but more sunshine is expected to squeeze its way into the Central Coast, finally!