Let the cooling trend begin!

Happy weekend Central Coast!

Those toasty temperatures in the interiors are going to start dropping but don't get too excited, the cool down is small and short lived!

A low pressure system is moving in over the region starting Sunday and will last through around Tuesday before another ridge of high pressure takes over and warms things up once again.

For the interiors, the 90's will drop to the upper 80's for the first half of the week and then bump back up to the low 90's for the second half. The coastal valleys can expect the low 70's to upper 60's during that brief cooling trend and then will hop back up to comfortable mid 70's to low 80's. The beaches will stay a bit cooler with that marine layer hugging the coast and temps siting in the low 60's before shifting up a coupe degrees for the second part of the week.

As for the short term, we have been dealing with some very stubborn fog which will continue through Sunday morning and possibly linger through the beginning of the week accompanying the cooler temperatures.

