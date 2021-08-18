Light drizzle and clouds will linger through the morning commute

The trough of low pressure responsible for bringing some cooler conditions has passed over the central coast. The result of this passage will be cloudy skies and drizzle throughout the morning commute.

Temperatures are taking a pretty significant hit as a result. It will feel more like an early Spring day rather than late summer.

Across coastal valleys, daytime highs will be lowered to the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Along the coast, peak temperatures will also range from the low to mid-60s with increasing cloud cover that will linger well into the afternoon. Due to strong onshore flow, most areas will see increased cloud cover for most of the day, including inland valley communities. The interiors will get the most relief from the heat as temperatures taper off to the low to upper 70s. Usually, this time of the year inland cities like Paso Robles receive temperatures in the mid-90s.

Looking ahead to Thursday, temperatures will warm up somewhat and skies will start out mostly cloudy. By the afternoon, there should be more clearing over the valleys but peak temperatures will likely remain below average.