Light rain could develop along the north coast by late morning

Another shift in the weather pattern is expected Thursday. As a cold front moves over the central coast, cooler temperatures will develop and there's a chance of rain.

Hi-resolution models are indicating the rain could start to make an appearance by late morning, closer to 11 a.m., however as cloud cover develops it's possible the north coast region could see it even before then. This system will mainly impact San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Babara County through Friday morning. After that, it will make an eastward push into the mountains and foothills leaving the central coast dry and windy for the weekend ahead.

A little splash and dash in is in the forecast. We could start seeing rain along the north coast by late this morning, but how long will it stick around and where else will we see it? Tune in to Daybreak for the details! #BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/O832Ky6He3 — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) March 18, 2021

Rainfall amounts will vary, but will primarily stay below 0.25'' with a couple of exceptions. It's possible that the system could produce heavier rain in the mountains east of San Simeon and Cambria, which could mean amounts could be closer to 0.50''.

Aside from the rain, temperatures will be closer to the upper 60s along the south coast, and right around the low to mid-60s for most coastal and inland valley communities. Along the coastline, expect daytime highs to range from the upper 50s to mid-60s. While winds will be mild to moderate Thursday, once the cold front passes, gusty northwesterly winds are possible Friday through the weekend.