Light rain expected early hours of Tuesday morning, then warming trend

The system bringing rain to SLO county is approaching Tuesday, expect up to a half inch tapering off as the system heads south.

This means the likelihood of Santa Barbara receiving rain is minimal to nonexistent.

Things will be locally gusty tonight on the south coast through the Gaviota area, below advisory levels but still something to take note of.

Monday, leading up to the rain skies will be partly cloudy with mid to high level clouds breaking apart for a little sunshine to get through.

Temperatures Monday will look similar to Sunday, with highs in the mid 60's, and will stay there for the rain system Tuesday.

Wednesday a ridge will build replacing the clouds and drizzle with warming temperatures and clear skies.

Winds are trending to get gustier as the temperatures increase, flow will shift to stronger north/northeast Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures will reach the upper 80's in several areas by the end of next week.