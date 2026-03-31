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Light rain expected today, with cooler temps through Thursday

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Happy Tuesday, Central Coast! Today's main weather headline is some rain in the forecast. Most places will receive a few hundredths of an inch throughout the day today.

Here is a look a those rain totals we are expecting by this afternoon.

There are also a few more isolated sprinkles expected Wednesday night into early morning on Thursday.

We have a few more days of cooler temperatures before an Easter weekend warm-up. A cooling trend will continue through Thursday.

For today, temperatures are near normal for this time of year. Here's what you can expect in your community.

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