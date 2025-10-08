Lingering cloud coverage and cooler inland temperatures

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast! We've been having a nice, peaceful week with no dramatic weather events! We saw some cloud coverage in our coastal areas yesterday, but still plenty of sun. Here's a look at Morro Bay.

Clouds will be higher in the atmosphere today, allowing them to travel to inland areas.

Onshore winds will also contribute to more cloud coverage and cooler temperatures inland. Paso Robles is down by 10 degrees.

All week long, we'll see consistent temperatures all over the Central Coast. Here is our 7-day forecast:

Have a wonderful day!