Lots of wet weather leading up to Christmas

The rest of the weekend will be dry, but heading into next week we have multiple chances for rain.

Saturday was cool but clear for most of the forecast area, and tomorrow will be similar but clouds will creep in overnight Sunday.

Monday the clouds will be more wide spread by the afternoon, and our first chance of rain approaches into Tuesday.

No major wind issues in this forecast but things could get breezy Monday night.

The first system bringing showers will be Tuesday evening through Wednesday night. Rainfall totals will be around 1-2 inches for coast and valleys.

The second system approaches Thursday through Friday. This one less significant, with about half and inch of rain.

During this period snow levels will be lower causing resorts to get a good amount of snow fall.

Models are in agreement about the certainty of showers, but the timing is looking tricky so we will keep an eye out and update as needed.

Rain is likely to persist through the holiday, and keep temperatures cool in the mid to upper 50's.

Skies will be mainly cloudy throughout the week starting Monday afternoon.

Overnight lows will be very chill not going higher than the 50's all week, but near freezing on the low end.

Due to falling snow levels and active weather throughout the next seven days, holiday plans and travel could be impacted.

