Low clouds lingered over the Central Coast during the day but winds are expected to pick up overnight

Happy Monday, Central Coast! Let’s get you ready for the work week. Clouds lingered around after a very light round of rain. These are remnants from the weak systems impacting the Pacific Northwest.

We are also dealing with a dense marine layer rolling in overnight bringing foggy conditions and early morning clouds.

Temperatures took another dip with the most significant change in the interiors. Paso Robles saw a high of 75 degrees while Santa Ynez saw a high of 77 degrees. The high for San Luis Obispo was 74 degrees and the high for Santa Maria was 71 degrees.

The North Coast stayed nearly the same with Cambria seeing a high of 67 degrees while Morro Bay saw a high of 72 degrees.

In terms of rain amounts, the Central Coast saw trace amounts of rain with just under a tenth of an inch.

San Simeon got a tenth of an inch of rain in the last 24 hours. For Cambria, the total is 0.07” while Los Osos and San Luis Obispo got 0.02”. Light showers are still possible in northern SLO County tonight into Tuesday morning.

Northwest winds are picking up in the Southcoast tonight, but they will take a turn to north winds on Tuesday night. That is when we can expect gusts to hit 50 mph in mountain areas.

No wind advisories have been issued yet, but that could change tomorrow.

On Tuesday, temperatures are dropping again but only a couple degrees.

Starting on Wednesday conditions remain mild but slightly warmer. While air mass is expected to cool midweek, beaches and coastal valleys will get a round of offshore flow that will moderate that cooling trend.

Our seven-day forecast is showing low 70s across the board, which is bringing that fall-like weather pattern.

Keep an eye on the lows in the interiors because we could see freezing conditions overnight.