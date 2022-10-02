Low clouds persist through early next week

Low clouds have persisted through the beaches and coastal valleys, even pushing into some of the interior valleys which in return has dropped our daytime highs.

Many areas saw cloudy skies throughout the day and cooler temperatures and that same pattern will continue through early next week. Around Tuesday we will see skies start to clear as we brace for another warming trend.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the region midweek and our temps will start to climb. This warm up will not match the two heat waves from last month but will push the interiors back in to the mid 90's.

The heat will be less harsh for the coastal valleys, many only seeing the low 80's.

Another forecast factor to note is the heightened wind speeds that will hit the south coast early next week. Expect windy but sub-advisory level gusts Monday and possibly Tuesday as well.