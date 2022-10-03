Low clouds will start to gradually recede this week

Those low clouds are gradually receding over the next couple of days but still stunted daytime highs Sunday, with many places only hitting the upper 70's.

Starting Monday the clouds will not reach as deep into the forecast area so places in the interiors will see mainly clear skies to start the work week, and gradual heating for our day time highs.

As for the reaches and coastal valleys, don't expect clear skies just yet. That marine layer will still dominate through at least Tuesday and possibly even linger through Wednesday for some spots like Santa Maria.

The warming in response, will also be more subtle for the coast. The clouds will linger through mid week and even then the daytime highs will only reach the low 80's.

Wind is still an issue the next couple of nights for Santa Barbara county. Heightened wind speeds will hit the south coast Monday and Tuesday night but as of now it looks to be below advisory levels.

As for the extended period, weather patterns are pretty benign. Mild temperatures for the beaches and coastal valleys and lower 90's for the interiors. A low pressure system is building for next weekend but it is still too far out to get a decent read on what the impacts of that system will bring.