Low pressure and onshore flow will make for a cooler start to the week

It's hard to believe seven days ago the central coast was bracing for a week of triple-digit temperatures from the coast to the inland valleys, especially as daytime highs will stay closer to the 60s and 70s across coastal valley regions Monday. Low pressure and onshore flow will work simultaneously to bring cooler conditions to the central coast through Wednesday before another shift in the weather pattern ahead of the weekend.

The morning commute will be foggy and misty particularly for coastal regions, so drivers should be prepared to use their windshield wipers for a brief period. Onshore flow will gradually weaken through mid-week, which means the coast could see a degree or two of warming each day heading into the weekend.

Out at the coast, expect daytime highs to stay close to the low to mid-60s with partly cloudy skies. Marine layer is back Monday morning and it could be stubborn to clear through the afternoon hours making for a fairly overcast day. For the coastal valley communities, peak temperatures will be just below seasonal norms with daytime highs that will likely stay between the upper 60s and low 70s. Across the interiors, there will be about a five to 10-degree decrease from average daytime highs as temperatures will likely stay between the low to upper 80s Monday.