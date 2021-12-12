Major storm system about to hit the Central Coast

Several inches of rain are about to fall on the Central Coast starting Monday and lasting through Tuesday evening.

Coast and valley areas can expect about 3 inches of rain, while the mountain and foothills may get up to 6.

Higher elevations above 7,000ft. will receive between 1-3ft. of snow.

There are several watches and warnings in place across the region: High wind watch, high wind warning, flash flood watch, and winter storm watch.

High wind watch- Santa Barbara County mountains and San Luis Obispo County Mountains.

Wind speeds from 235-35 mph and gusting up to 60 mph.

In place from Monday evening to Tuesday morning.

High wind warning will include the Santa Lucia mountains which will see gusting from 45-60 mph. That will be in place from 1-9p.m..

The winter storm watch is not technically in our viewing area but very close.

The Ventura county and LA county mountains will see up to 3 ft. of snow. The watch is in place from Monday night through Tuesday evening.

Flash flood watch includes the Alisal Fire burn scar area and portions of the South Coast and Santa Barbara Mountains.

With heavy rainfall and freshly burned areas we could see debris flow and flash flooding from loose ground.

Majority of the rain will hit the Central Coast Monday into Monday night, but definitely expect showers through Tuesday.

Things will dry out Wednesday as a ridge builds but that will be short lives because another, much smaller, system will be making its way across the forecast area Thursday.

Rainfall totals for that one will be minimal but widespread.

Heading into the weekend things will calm down and dry out.

Check out Chief Meteorologist Dave Hovde's thoughts on the storm below.