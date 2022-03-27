Major storm system brings rain and wind to the Central Coast

A major storm system is approaching California that will bring rain, wind, and possible thunder storms to the Central Coast.

Ahead of the cold front, gusty southwest winds will rip through the forecast area bringing wind speeds of 20-30 mph and gusting up to 50 mph. A wind advisory is in place for the region from Sunday 2p.m. till 11a.m. Monday. The winds will be a major player in this storm system, becoming faster as heavier rain begins to fall around 12 a.m. Monday. Throughout Monday afternoon winds will begin to die down.

The actual rain will make landfall in the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday. The first areas to feel any moisture will be the south/south west facing beaches which could be as early as late Sunday afternoon. Moderate to heavy rain will continue through Monday. Unstable air associated with the system will bring the possibility of thunderstorms Monday afternoon which would cause pockets of downpour.

Rain totals for the area will be between .50-2 inches for most areas but could be up to 4 inches in the higher elevation. The hardest hit areas will be south facing slopes but more specifically the mountains and foothills of western SLO county as well as the Santa Ynez range.

Day time highs will be in the lower 60's to upper 50's for the duration of this storm. Things will dry out by Tuesday as the system shifts south through LA and San Diego. Once this happens another ridge will build over the area, rebounding our temperatures. Expect warming into the upper 60's to lower 70's by the end of the week.