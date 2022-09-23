Many areas will hit the 90's to kick off the weekend

Good morning and happy Friday! It is the first full day of fall but it feels like summer.

Cranking the heat a little bit today, with 90's making an appearance through the interiors and even some coastal valleys.

The beaches will be nice and clear again today, thanks to one more day of that offshore push keeping the clouds at bay. The north coast beaches will be above average with day-time highs in the low to mid 70's. Pismo on the cooler side stuck in the mid 60s but Avila the warm spot in the low 80's.

Some clouds will return to the coast line Saturday as onshore flow will return, cooling the beaches down while the rest of the forecast area continues to warm.

Sunday through Tuesday, it's really going to get toasty! Many of the interiors will be very close to triple digits, Monday Paso will hit 99 degrees. A ridge will build over the area at the start of next week and last through Wednesday before it breaks down and temperatures follow suit.

By Thursday, a cool down will take over the area and temperatures will fall (pun intended) back into more seasonable norms.

