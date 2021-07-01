Marine layer continues Thursday morning

The foggy conditions will continue Thursday morning as moderate onshore flow continues.

The clearing pattern will be similar to Wednesday's conditions. Northwesterly winds will develop through the afternoon hours, which should allow for clouds to mix out along the coast. Most of the fog and cloud cover across the coastal and inland valley communities will also mix out through late morning, making for a mostly sunny afternoon.

Daytime highs at the coast will be mild, ranging from the mid-to-upper 60s. As for the coastal valley communities, daytime highs will be right around seasonal averages, staying between the upper 60s to upper 70s Thursday. Morning stratus will cover portions of the inland valleys, which will be followed by afternoon clearing and daytime highs from the mid-80s to mid-90s.

As the central coast prepares for the holiday weekend, daytime highs will remain fairly consistent from the coastline to the valleys and the marine layer will continue to be a factor. However, by Independence Day, the marine layer along the coast is expected to mix out by the afternoon hours and skies should stay mostly clear for the evening fireworks shows.