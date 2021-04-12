Marine layer deepens as stronger onshore flow develops overnight

It will be a foggy start to the week as the marine layer lingers through the morning hours Monday.

Stronger onshore flow is developing as a trough of low pressure digs into the Great Basin, which will result in foggy nights and mornings through at least the middle of the week. As a result, daytime highs will trend down through the start of the week. Along the coast, daytime highs will stay between the upper 50s and mid-60s, while most coastal valley regions will have temperatures that peak from the mid-to-upper 60s. The warmer temperatures will remain across the inland valleys with daytime highs from the low to mid-70s.

At their sustaining speeds, northwesterly winds will be fairly mild, ranging from five to 15 miles per hour. As for the wind gusts, the strong onshore flow could result in 25-30 mph wind gusts, which will really aid in the development of the overnight marine layer.