Marine layer is set to linger along the coast Thursday

Onshore flow kept most of the beaches socked in with marine layer Wednesday, and that will likely be the case again Thursday.

The marine layer has really filled in over our coast and coastal valleys within the last 24 hours. Expect another overcast day over the beaches. #BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/hj48166RyV — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) May 6, 2021

As of 3 a.m., mid to high-level fog was already filling in along the coast over San Luis Obispo County, and the dense fog was beginning to cover the south coast areas.

Skies will be mostly clear across coastal valley regions Thursday afternoon as daytime highs will range from the mid-60s to low 70s and winds stay mild to moderate from 10-15 miles per hour at their peak. Across inland valleys, after a morning with patchy fog, there will be sunny skies by the afternoon with peak temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to about the low 80s, bringing daytime highs to near-seasonal averages. Sunshine will be limited for some of the coastal regions again Thursday.

After a dry cold front passes Thursday night, daytime highs will continue to be near or at seasonal averages Friday before they trend back up for the weekend ahead.