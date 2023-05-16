Marine layer lingering by the coast while temps warm up in the interior valleys

The Central Coast is seeing warmer temperatures take over the interior valleys. Paso Robles saw a high of 86 degrees and Solvang saw a high of 80.

A bit of a contrast by the coast where temperatures stayed on the cooler side because of those lingering clouds. The high for Morro Bay was 63 degrees, 66 for Pismo Beach and 72 degrees for Santa Barbara.

Coastal valleys saw highs in the low to mid 70s.

Northwest winds picked up in the afternoon but nothing major. You can expect wind gusts hit 15 to 23 mph.

We will see a trend persist near the coast and coastal valleys because of that stubborn marine layer.

You can expect foggy conditions at night and into the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. This cycle will help keep temperatures on the cooler side along the coast.

There is also a 10 to 15% chance of afternoon thunderstorms in our mountain areas.

What will temperatures look like on Tuesday? Warmer than Monday across the board.

Paso Robles is jumping into the 90s with Tuesday expecting a high of 92 degrees.

Coastal valleys are expected to reach the mid to upper 70s. Even the north coast looking into highs in the mid to upper 60s.

With this warmup, it is a good idea to keep your sunscreen handy.