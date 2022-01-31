Marine layer moving in to start the week

Skies cleared out Sunday for mainly clear and warm conditions across the Central Coast. We saw highs creep up to or near the 70' across the region.

Wind was a concern in certain areas, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria, which both had sustained wind speeds of 30 mph.

As we head into the work week, flow is turning onshore so the marine layer and clouds will be prominent throughout the area Monday and Tuesday.

Another shift in flow happens Tuesday night as wind becomes northerly and push the marine layer back off the coast. Mid and high level clouds will linger during this period.

Tuesday night the northerly winds are expected to pick up and we could see a wind advisory for the South coast near Gaviota.

Those winds will linger through Wednesday, and could be an issue even through the weekend.

Temperature wise, we stay in the lower 60's until the end of the week where another warming trend starts to kick in and eventually pushes us back near the 70's.