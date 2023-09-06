Marine layer to keep us cool this week, much warmer for the weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off our Wednesday morning there is significant cloud cover continuing to surge onshore. This is going to be the most impactful change in our forecast as it will keep our temps on the cooler side even into the afternoon.

The reason for the cloud surge is a southwesterly flow aloft with some instability at higher elevations. This encourages onshore flow and a deep marine layer that can get into interior valleys. The overnight and early morning cloud cover should clear to the beach line where it could be stubborn for a few beach communities.

Thursday looks to feature very similar conditions to Wednesday with a lot of marine influence Friday could be slightly warmer.

The weekend looks to feature significantly warmer conditions, especially in the interior where triple digits return coastal valleys will see daytime highs in the upper 70s to the middle 80s and this should continue into Monday of next week. Temperatures look to wane a bit heading into the middle of next week.

The 8-to-14-day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center continues an outlook of warmer than average temperatures and regionally drier than average conditions in The West.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!