Marine layer will continue to settle in over the coast as inland valley temperatures trend down

It's going to be another foggy start to the morning commute for the central coast as marine layer fills in along the coast and over the coastal valleys. The marine layer will likely expand through the weekend and become a little bit stronger through the morning and early afternoon hours as southerly flow develops from southern California.

Daytime highs will trend back up slightly across the interior valleys Friday before cooling down by about ten degrees over the weekend ahead. Across the inland valleys, peak temperatures will stay between the low to upper 90s and the coastal valleys will have daytime highs from the 70s and low 80s. Along the coast, temperatures will continue to hover right around the 60s and low 70s before tapering off to the low to mid-60s over the weekend ahead.

Happy Friday! Here's your weekend forecast for the central coast. The inland valleys will really start to get some relief from the heat Saturday through Sunday while coastal areas will continue to have morning marine layer and fog.#BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/B5UkHikzkB — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) August 6, 2021

Over the weekend ahead, the central coast will continue to experience a gradual clearing pattern as southerly flow develops. Most inland valley communities will experience temperatures in the 80s and low 90s but afternoon skies will continue to be mostly clear. The ridge of high pressure that was bringing the heat this week is shifting over the desert southwest and a trough of low pressure is strengthening over northern California. Between the southerly flow and the low pressure, cooler conditions are on the way and more marine layer is likely to develop and stick around later into the morning through the end of the weekend.