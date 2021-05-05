Marine layer will develop along the coast Wednesday and increase through the end of the week

Patchy fog is developing throughout northern Santa Barbara County Wednesday across Lompoc and Santa Maria Valley. Dense fog is hugging the coast near Goleta and Santa Barbara as well, which could be stubborn to clear through the afternoon especially as onshore flow is expected to strengthen.

Daytime highs are still going to be warm across the inland valleys and range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s, but they are expected to be about five to ten degrees cooler compared to Tuesday's conditions.

Over the coastal valleys, increasing clouds and fog could keep temperatures at or just below seasonal norms that will range from the upper 60s to the mid-70s. Expect even cooler temperatures along the coast that will peak between the mid-50s to low 60s by the afternoon.

Southwesterly winds will develop through the afternoon across the inland valleys, peaking at 20 miles per hour, which will result in a mostly clear day for the interiors. While temperatures are gradually beginning to trend down, expect near seasonal conditions across the central coast by Friday.