Marine layer will persist Thursday morning coupled with drizzle and mist through the commute

The forecast is staying fairly consistent Thursday as more marine layer and fog stays put along the coast and over coastal valleys. Fog and cloud imagery was showing a pocket of less dense fog west of Lompoc and Santa Maria but there is still mid to high-level coverage over that area. As a result of the foggy morning, mist and drizzle are likely throughout the morning drive so windshield wipers might be needed.

Looking ahead to the afternoon, expect mostly cloudy skies with periodic sunshine along the coast. As a trough of low pressure moves over Southern California and onshore flow increases, it will be another "May Gray" day for the beaches. Daytime highs at the coast will range from the 50s and low 60s with west to southwesterly winds from five to 15 miles per hour. While most coastal valley areas will continue to experience fog Thursday morning, gradual clearing will take place through late morning and make for a mostly sunny afternoon with daytime highs from the mid-60s to low 70s. Sky conditions will be similar across the interiors with warmer temperatures from the mid-70s to the mid-80s.

An upper-level low-pressure system is still set to move over the west coast Friday through Saturday, which will result in mist and drizzle Saturday morning.