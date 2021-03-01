Meteorological Spring begins with sunny & warm conditions

We rounded out the month of February with beautiful, sunny weather and those conditions will continue for the start of March.

While the vernal equinox is March 20, today marks the beginning of Meteorological Spring and the weather will certainly feel spring-like.

This morning, inland valley locations may see patchy frost as temperatures drops into the upper 20s. However, we will warm up into the mid and upper 60s by this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Coastal valleys and beaches will have daytime highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be lightly offshore. The Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys could experience wind gusts up to about 20 mph.

Conditions will be fairly consistent for the remainder of the workweek. We are monitoring a cut-off low that may bring some light precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday. However, it is forecast to track south of the Central Coast and at best, may give Southern California a few showers.

There's another possibility of rain come Saturday. A weak trough will pass through and could produce some light rain for the Central Coast. Right now, it looks like the bulk of the moisture will be across Northern California so it's possible our area may only see clouds and cooler temperatures.