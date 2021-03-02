Mid-to-high level stratus throughout the morning will be followed by a mostly clear afternoon

Skies will be partly foggy Tuesday morning, mainly over coastal valleys and beaches. The fog is not very dense and it is at a mid-to-high level, which means it will not impact visibility throughout the morning drive. However, if the fog continues to move over the coast it could produce dense fog through the morning.

Mid-high level stratus could linger over the central coast through late morning. More clouds in the forecast for Wednesday and maybe a little rain? I'll have details on that on Daybreak from 5-7 a.m.#BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/Ty5cLd6QsN — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) March 2, 2021

By late morning, skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will be slightly above normal for valley locations. Expect daytime highs across the interiors and coastal valleys to peak around the low 70s. The beaches won't be too far behind with peak temperatures expected to reach the upper 60s.

Changes are on the way Wednesday as an upper-level low is expected to sweep over Southern California, bringing rain chances as far north as the central coast. Right now, models are showing the rain will likely only reach Santa Barbara Wednesday afternoon and rain amounts will be very light and below 0.10''. A second low-pressure system to the north could bring another round of light rain to the area by Saturday. The system will be coupled with partly cloudy skies and strong northwesterly winds that could continue through Sunday.