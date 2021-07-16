Mild conditions continue Friday ahead of a late weekend warmup

High pressure that has been rotating over Southern California is continuing to weaken and shift east. As a result, the mild conditions will continue for the central coast ahead of some changes by Sunday. As onshore flow continues, marine layer and mid-to-high level clouds will cover most of the coast and coastal valley communities for the Friday morning commute.

Along the coast, there will be partial clearing by the afternoon hours. Daytime highs for local beaches will stay from the low to upper 60s with the potential to reach the 70s as early as Saturday.

For the coastal valleys, expect temperatures to range from the upper 60s to the mid-70s Friday. By Saturday and through the start of next week, some coastal valley communities, like San Luis Obispo, could reach the low to mid-80s.

We are warming up across the inland valleys through the start of next week, but you'll be able to beat the heat at the coast.

The inland valley communities will once again have daytime highs that are just at or slightly below seasonal averages. Daytime highs will stay within the low 80s to mid-90s range Friday, but it will only be the deep interior valleys that really heat up Friday. By Sunday, as high pressure strengthens, temperatures will increase, and peak daytime highs across the interiors will increase by about five degrees. These interior valleys will flirt with passing the 100-degree mark, but most communities will stay within the low to upper 90s range.

As the high pressure over the four corners builds and strengthens through the end of the weekend, the monsoonal flow will push in over the region and bring additional cloud cover the some of the mountains and foothills across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. It's likely that these conditions could make their way into some of the interiors across the central coast as well.