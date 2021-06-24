Mild daytime highs and overcast skies Thursday ahead of a warm weekend for the inland valleys

The forecast for Thursday could almost be a copy and paste scenario from Wednesday as onshore flow and low pressure continue to influence conditions across the central coast.

Coastal communities will once again have an overcast start to the morning followed by afternoon clearing as daytime highs reach the upper 60s. Across the coastal valleys, daytime highs will be mild and will reach the mid-70s at their maximum as the inland valleys are expected to range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s.

As the week wraps up and another weekend kicks off, high pressure will begin to build, and instead of onshore flow, winds will begin to shift out of the northwest. This will make for the potential for clearing and warmer daytime highs. For the coastal valleys and beaches, temperatures are going to range from the 70s and 80s, but an even more significant warm-up is possible for the inland valleys. Peak temperatures across the interiors are expected to range from the low 90s to the low 100s Saturday through Wednesday of next week.