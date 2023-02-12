Mild Monday turns to a troubling Tuesday

Happy Super Bowl Sunday!

Sunday and Monday are trending on the mild side but we are tracking an inside slider that will shake things up considerably starting Tuesday. The mainly dry system will drop temperatures and snow levels Tuesday afternoon but the more concerning impact will be damaging winds.

Wind will begin to pick up Monday night but really intensify throughout Tuesday. There is a high wind watch in place for the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa

Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. That will be in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

Northwest to north winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph possible.

There is a very small chance for drizzle but this system is very moisture starved. Snow levels, though, drop down to around 2000feet Tuesday afternoon/night.

So, if any showers develop, there could be some flurries or a dusting of snow across the interior valleys.

For Thursday, benign weather is expected as an upper level ridge develops over the area.

For Friday and Saturday another rain chance. Very preliminary totals look to be generally around 0.25 inches or less. Snow levels looks to remain on the low side, generally in the 2500-3500 foot range, so a few inches of snowfall will be possible across the mountains.