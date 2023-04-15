Mild Sunday but cooling returns for the work week

Good afternoon Central Coast!

Saturday has been a very nice day for the most part. A ridge set up over the region has allotted for the clear skies and warmer temperatures.

Sunday will be pretty close to Saturday temperature wise before the work week brings cooler changes.

Clouds and marine layer will start to develop causing cooler temps which will sit in the lower 60's for most of the week.

The south coast looks like they will be the warmest spot skating by in the upper 60's to low 70's all week.

On Tuesday, For SLO and Santa Barbara Counties, likely stratus free but breezy and cool. Winds strongest

along the coast where wind advisories may be needed.

Increasing winds will develop Wednesday pushing into Santa Barbara county.

Slightly warmer temperatures expected Wednesday. Thursday and Friday as northerly flow peaks and ridging

aloft is at its strongest highs jumping into the mid to high 70s for the inland coastal plain.