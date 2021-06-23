Watch
Mild temperatures continue Wednesday

Ted Fletcher
Posted at 5:04 AM, Jun 23, 2021
The forecast is staying fairly consistent Wednesday as overcast sky conditions are a low-pressure system continues to spin off the west coast. As the low-pressure lingers, daytime highs will continue to be mild.

At the coast, daytime highs will stay close to the mid to upper 60s as gradual clearing is set to take place throughout the morning, however, by the afternoon expect mostly clear skies. Coastal valley communities will have favorable conditions with daytime highs from the low to mid-70s, while the inland valley communities will range from the mid-70s to the upper 80s.

The combination of onshore flow and low pressure will make for a foggy start to the morning but as the day develops, skies will be mostly clear. Due to the morning fog, it's possible that drizzle and mist could also be a factor through the morning drive.

These conditions will stay consistent through Thursday before the weather pattern begins to shift again. High pressure will begin to build heading into the weekend and northwesterly winds will develop. As a result, skies will be mostly clear and temperatures across the interior valleys will have the potential to reach triple-digits.

