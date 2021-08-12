Watch
Weather

Actions

Mild temperatures remain at the coast Thursday ahead of a warmer weekend

items.[0].image.alt
Al Pepito<br/>
al pepito.JPG
Posted at 5:21 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 08:23:14-04

The Thursday morning commute will include mid to high-level cloud cover instead of lower-level fog. Looking ahead to the afternoon there will continue to be a mix of cloud cover.

Daytime highs along the coast will vary from the low to upper 60s and onshore flow will keep clouds overhead for most of the day. Over the coastal valley communities, temperatures will be from the low 70s to mid-80s. The onshore trend will influence areas like the Santa Maria Valley, which will result in one to three degrees of cooling.

Over the interiors, peak temperatures will remain in the 90s and low 100s. There will be some cloud cover through the morning but mostly sunny skies are likely by the afternoon. As high pressure continues to build and make a south-easterly push through the weekend, daytime highs will remain at least within ten degrees to the triple-digit mark.

Moderate northwesterly winds will continue through the end of the week, which will result in wind gusts capping out at 20 miles per hour. However, looking ahead to the weekend, peak winds could range from 30 to 40 mph.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_USH_480x360.png

You Could Win 4 Tickets!