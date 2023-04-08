Mild weekend before another light rain chance

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

Some sunshine and warmer temps will be the trend through the next couple of days.

Sunday will be the warmest as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region.

There will be some breezy conditions throughout Santa Barbara county tonight but seems to be below advisory levels.

Moving into the work week the ridge will break down and a trough will extend down into California lowering temps by Tuesday.

Low clouds by the coast may be an issue extending into some of the valleys by Tuesday as well.

There is a small rain chance on the board that could bring light showed to the area by Thursday.

The rain looks more likely in LA county and eastern SB county.

By Friday it should be cool and cloudy.