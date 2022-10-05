Minimal change through the weekend

Good evening Central Coast!

The marine layer really showed up for many of the beaches Wednesday and there will be very minimal changes to our weather patterns the next several day so expect those clouds to stick around. Many locations will see dense fog overnight and through the morning, limiting visibility on roadways through the region.

We are still experiencing slightly warmer than average temperatures through the weekend with Friday and Saturday set to be the warmest days of the week.

Highs in the 60s and lower 70s at beaches is likely while coastal valleys will experience temps in the 70s to low 80s. Mid to upper 80s are on the way for the Santa Ynez Valley. Inland highs will be in the 90s and the Southcoast will be in the 70s to low 80s. There is almost no day-to-day difference until late in the weekend when the pattern shifts slightly.

Once we do hit the end of the weekend, northerly winds will start to cool us down and that cooling trend is likely to continue through the beginning of next week.

