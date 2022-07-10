Minimal changes, elevated fire danger

Interior areas will continue to see some slight warming through the weekend but beaches and coastal valleys will stay cooler, using the marine layer as shield from the brutal heat hitting the inland spots.

Some slight cooling may occur Monday as we get an onshore change in our winds. For the interiors, expect little to no change. Day-time highs will stay in the triple digits to mid 90's for most of the week.

Winds are picking up on the South Coast yet again Saturday night. An advisory has been issued through Sunday at 3:00 A.M. for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. While still breezy, advisory level winds are not expected Sunday night.

Mid week we see some ridging that could potentially squash that deep marine layer we have had for the past several days, meaning heating would take over for the coastal areas and beaches through the extended period. The interiors still take the cake on heat though, pushing into triple digit territory once again.

With that system we do have the possibility for some monsoonal moisture Thursday and Friday as well as another round of sundowner winds on the South Coast.