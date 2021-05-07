Mist and drizzle expected through the morning drive will be followed by a partly sunny afternoon

Dense fog is filling in over the central coast Friday morning, which could result in mist and drizzle through the morning drive. As a reminder, drivers should be prepared to use windshield wipers periodically, turn low beams on, and increase following distance.

By late morning, most of the clouds and fog should begin to mix out over the coastal and inland valley communities, making for a mostly sunny afternoon Friday and through the rest of the weekend.

Daytime highs along the coast will start out in the 50s and low 60s Friday and will increase to the mid-60s and low 70s throughout the weekend. For the coastal valleys, daytime highs will stay closer to the upper 60s Friday ahead of a slightly warmer Saturday with temperatures that could reach the mid-70s. Inland valley communities will flirt with seasonal averages Friday, as daytime highs are expected to stay between the mid to upper 70s Friday. However, by Saturday most interior regions of the central coast should have daytime highs that fall somewhere between the low to upper 80s.