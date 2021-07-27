Monsoonal moisture moves north of the Central Coast, making for a partly cloudy Tuesday

Most of the monsoonal moisture that brought some light rain to the central coast has moved north, leaving behind partly cloudy conditions for Tuesday.

Here's a look at the rainfall totals, per National Weather Service:

SBA CO CENTRAL COAST

CELITE............................ 0.05

CASMALIA.......................... 0.04

GUADALUPE CITY.................... 0.02

LOMPOC............................ 0.01

SANTA MARIA (KSMX)................ T

SBA CO SOUTH COAST

DOS PUEBLOS....................... 0.01

SANTA BARBARA(KSBA)............... T

SLO CO CENTRAL COAST

ARROYO GRANDE..................... 0.04

PISMO BEACH....................... 0.04

LAKE LOPEZ........................ 0.03

LAKE LOPEZ REC AREA............... 0.03

SAN LUIS OBISPO(KSBP)............. 0.01

SLO CO INTR VLYS

LA PANZA.......................... 0.01

PASO ROBLES (KPRB)................ T

While the rainfall amounts were minimal, it was a pleasant addition to what's been an exceptionally dry forecast.

Looking ahead to the morning commute, stratus and fog are taking their time filling in over the central coast and into the Santa Ynez Valley. Since the monsoonal moisture has made a northerly push, those cloudy conditions are going to be settling in through the morning drive.

Daytime highs along the coast will stay close to the 60s and low 70s, with even certain coastlines, like Morro Bay, expected to reach 70 degrees Tuesday. Cloudy skies will persist over the coastal regions through late morning, which will be followed by gradual clearing.

Across coastal valley communities, daytime highs are going to be slightly warmer and ranging from the upper 70s to the mid-80s. While inland valley communities stayed close to the 80s Monday, temperatures are going to increase to the 90s Tuesday.

The return of warmer and dry conditions is a result of high pressure that is building over the middle of the country and having an impact on the forecast through the rest of the week.