More cloud cover to keep temps low for Memorial Day

Good morning, Central Coast. As we kick off Memorial Day there is some cloud cover and light drizzle. That will not stop any commemorative events today.

Today there will be limited clearing of all the cloud coverage throughout our region, due to the strong onshore flow pattern that is causing the marine layer to deepen, as it keeps temps moderately cool. This is all thanks to a low pressure sitting just to the north of us and bringing continued cloud cover and onshore winds.

The low wind speeds throughout the Central Coast have made it quite difficult for many of us to see the clearer skies that we are used to enjoying during the summer.

Although the summer season is starting to kick off for many people across the region, temps will be cooler than average as we make our way from May Grey into June Gloom.

Some areas along the coast and valleys might see some light drizzle this morning, the best chance is along our north coast of SLO county.



Have a great day Central Coast!