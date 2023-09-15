More morning fog and cooler afternoon temps stick around through the weekend

Happy Friday morning, Central Coast!

We have nearly made it to the end of another week and as we head into the weekend conditions across the region are going to be wonderful.

Here is a look at events going on across the Central Coast this weekend!

To kick off the morning there is more dense fog surging onshore. For the coastal valleys and the beaches (Western and SB Southcoast) this is mainly in the form of low lying cloud cover but for the interior valleys it is sitting closer to the surface. Some dense fog visibility concerns are possible today in the higher elevation interior valleys.

For today the Central Coast is holding on to those cooler temperatures with lots of cloud coverage in the morning, sunshine will build in this afternoon.

Onshore flow and a ridge of high pressure west of us is helping keep those temperatures consistent and cooler. Our area forecast for Friday is showing mild temperatures continue.

The weekend is upon us, so here is a look at our two-day forecast for Friday and Saturday. Beaches are holding on to those 60s, coastal valleys in those 70s while interiors in the mid to upper 80s.

The seven-day forecast shows steady temperatures leaning on the cooler side with cloudy skies. Paso Robles is seeing a dip in temperatures Saturday into Sunday dropping from the mid 80s to the low 80s.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria are not seeing major changes. Santa Barbara is looking at a degree or two-degree cool down Sunday into Monday.

Have a wonderful day and weekend Central Coast!