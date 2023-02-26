More rain and snow on the way as several systems approach the Central Coast

Good afternoon, Central Coast! I hope we all enjoyed a nice break from the rain. Unfortunately it's not going to last much longer, we have several more rain chances over the net few days.

There will be an upper low that develops along the Pacific Northwest tonight through Tuesday then drops southwards into interior California on

Wednesday bringing a period of unsettled weather with additional rain and snow for the area.

Each system over the next few days will be weak, but bringing some decent rain and snow totals by the end of it. Rain chances will increase this

evening across San Luis Obispo county then spread southward tonight/Monday with precipitation chances remaining through Wednesday

evening.

Storms will bring rain totals of 0.50-1.00 inches for coastal and valley areas with about 1-2 inches across the mountains and foothills through

Wednesday evening.

Snow will continue to be an issue but levels will not reach as low as the last several days. Levels will rise to the 3500-4500 foot range on Monday,

but will fall a bit into the 3000-4000 foot range for Tuesday and Wednesday. So, with expected rainfall totals, initial snowfall estimates are for 10-18 inches above 5000 feet with 4-10 inches expected between 3000 and 5000 feet.

There is a winter weather advisory in place through Tuesday at 4 p.m. for the Santa Lucia Mountains because of that new snow expected.

Wind will get breezy through the first few days of the week but no advisory levels anticipated at this time.

Thursday and Friday look quiet with slight warming. By Sunday another chance for showers.

