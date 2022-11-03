More rain is likely next week but the first concern will be freezing inland temps

Yesterday the Central Coast saw a frontal boundary move thru the area. Rain amounts ranged from light to just shy of a half inch in a few mountain areas. Today some folks saw additional showers from pop-up scattered activity from a conditionally unstable atmosphere.

That simply means that once heated rising air hits the condensation level and produces clouds and showers, once the heating ends this activity usually wanes or ends.

This evening we'll see most if not all shower activity end and by morning some areas of interior low clouds are possible, otherwise, we'll work our way to mostly sunny skies Thursday. It'll still be a generally cool day with highs in the 50s and 60s.

With the clear skies Thursday night into Friday, and combined with some offshore wind, it'll set the stage for some very cold overnight lows Thursday into Friday in the interior. Lows in the low 30s and upper 20s will mean several interior valley locations likely see a freeze event for several hours.

This kind of cold temps can damage crops and sensitive plants and mitigation should be considered. Best not to forget about animals that are outside as well.

Temps warm a bit Friday and Saturday, and some 70s could return but Sunday temps start to push downward again in advance of a storm system for Monday into Tuesday. And another system is possible Wednesday. Models all agree it'll rain next week. The majority of models like significant potential of .5-2+" but the American GFS model is less than half that.

We will continue to share our outlook for next week, but we do expect some daily refinements.

Outside of the rain, the increasing system activity will likely keep temps down most if not all of next week.

