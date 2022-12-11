More rain is on the way in the wake of Saturday's damaging system

Good Morning Central Coast. Saturday night certainly brought impactful rain, winds, and thunderstorms to the region and many are waking up this morning to damage from the system. I'll dive into the damage and rain totals a little further down this story but first to the forecast because we are far from done with this system.

Scattered shower chances remain through the daytime hours today but they will be less widespread than Saturday. The daytime rain additions will be very localized as storms cross the region. There will also be much more cloud cover through the fay as these scattered storms continue.

Later this evening a smaller front will begin to press through the region bringing chances for thunderstorms once again. The front will push south slowly and bring more rain chances overnight. This will be heavier rain than today but will pale in comparison to Saturday's accumulations.

Rain chances will continue into Monday Morning but will be clearing by early afternoon. Clearing will continue into the evening hours Monday when the skies will clear entirely.

There are quite a few alerts still in place this morning thanks to the ongoing storm. Here is a rundown of the active alerts.

Winter Storm Warning: in place in the interiors of Santa Barbara County from 4PM Sunday through 6PM Monday.



Moderate to heavy snow is possible with gusty winds. Up to 3 inches is possible in the highest elevations of Santa Barbara County, (think La Cumbre Peak) most of the interiors have the chance for up to an inch of snow/slush with the remainder of the storm. Temperatures will fall below freezing overnight. Take extreme caution on the roadways. Outside of our region Tejon pass and the Grapevine could see impacts from this snow.

High Surf Advisory: in place for all western beaches on the Central Coast through 8PM Monday.



Large breaking waves 10-14ft possible with local sets up to 16ft with dangerous rip currents. Additionally, due to storm runoff, it is best to avoid the water for 72 hours after a significant storm.

Beach Hazards Statement: In place for the Santa Barbara county Southcoast through Monday Evening.



Elevated surf, rip currents, and waves 3-6ft are expected through Monday evening.

Small Craft Advisory: for our oceans through 3 AM Tuesday.



Hazardous sea conditions could be problematic for craft not equipt for choppy conditions. Take extra caution in the ocean.

As far as accumulations from the remainder of the storm are concerned the interior valleys will see the least with a few hundredths of an inch expected. Near the coasts and where topography continues to help out the rain accumulations up to an inch is possible. I think for most falling in the 0.25" to 0.6" is most likely. That is on top of the rain that fell Saturday Night (anything prior to 10AM Sunday Morning).

Now let's move on to rain accumulations. An interactive map with more locations can be found at this link.

These are two-day rainfall totals running from 5AM Friday to 5AM Sunday morning.

SLO CO COASTAL VALLEYS

ROCKY BUTTE....................... 7.77

ATASCADERO W FTHLS................ 3.59

ARROYO GRANDE..................... 3.37

SLO - CAL POLY.................... 2.90

LAKE LOPEZ REC AREA............... 2.50

LAKE LOPEZ........................ 2.27

LOS OSOS.......................... 2.22

SAN LUIS OBISPO SCG............... 1.95

DAVIS PEAK........................ 1.74

CAMBRIA........................... 1.43

SAN LUIS OBISPO(KSBP)............. 1.20

NIPOMO............................ 1.09

OCEANO............................ 0.79

SLO CO INTR VLYS

SANTA MARGARITA W................. 5.20

NACIMIENTO NR SAPAQUE............. 4.89

SALINAS DAM....................... 4.63

LAS TABLAS........................ 4.57

TEMPLETON......................... 3.29

SANTA MARGARITA E................. 3.17

ATASCADERO........................ 2.25

PASO ROBLES (KPRB)................ 1.40

LA PANZA.......................... 1.18

SHANDON........................... 0.92

BLACK MOUNTAIN.................... 4.96

SHELL PEAK........................ 1.89

BRANCH MOUNTAIN................... 1.73

CARRIZO PLAIN..................... 0.44

SBA CO VALLEYS AND INTERIORS/CENTRAL COAST

RANCHO SAN JULIAN................. 3.60

CELITE............................ 3.00

LAS CRUCES........................ 2.11

SUDDEN PEAK....................... 2.01

LOMPOC............................ 1.50

GUADALUPE CITY.................... 1.36

LOS ALAMOS........................ 1.25

POINT CONCEPTION.................. 1.08

CASMALIA.......................... 0.95

PURISMA HILLS..................... 0.87

SANTA MARIA (KSMX)................ 0.86

VANDENBERG (KVBG)................. 0.76

GIBRALTAR DAM..................... 5.29

ALISAL RESERVOIR.................. 4.75

LOS PRIETOS....................... 4.09

CACHUMA DAM....................... 2.48

SOLVANG........................... 1.65

LOS OLIVOS........................ 1.20

SISQUOC........................... 0.69

CUYAMA VALLEY RAWS................ 1.71

CUYAMA FS......................... 0.44

NEW CUYAMA........................ 0.34

SBA CO SOUTH COAST

MARIA YGNACIO RIDGE............... 3.50

COLD SPRINGS DB................... 2.98

MONTECITO HILLS................... 2.80

SB BOTANIC GARDEN................. 2.28

GLEN ANNIE RES.................... 2.14

SAN ROQUE......................... 1.82

DOS PUEBLOS....................... 1.71

SUMMERLAND........................ 1.63

GAVIOTA RAWS...................... 1.61

GOLETA CNTY YRD................... 1.60

REFUGIO HILLS RAWS................ 1.43

SANTA BARBARA..................... 1.33

GAVIOTA COAST..................... 1.26

CARPINTERIA....................... 1.13

SANTA BARBARA(KSBA)............... 0.88

Due to the storm, much of the region was without power, here is the information we have on the ongoing power outages.

Even the KSBY Studios were impacted by a power outage that took us off the air late Saturday into Sunday.

Have a great day and be careful with continued rain chances and storm damage today. Taylor Hillo will be in this afternoon with the latest on the storm.