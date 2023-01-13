More rain picking back up for the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

I hope everyone enjoyed a much needed break in the rain because more rain is on track to pick back up over the Central Coast Friday. Starting at around 10 a.m. rain will begin in the north western portions of SLO county before dying off and moving to the north east. Santa Barbara will only pick up about a tenth of an inch from Friday's rain.

There will be spotty showers overnight and into Saturday before another push of moisture hits Saturday afternoon.

Rain will become more moderate around 10a.m. Saturday, first in north SLO county before pushing south across the region throughout the afternoon. By 5:00p.m. the area will be mainly dry.

From Saturdays rainfall we should see the bulk of the accumulation, most areas picking up another .50"+. Overall coast and valleys will see .50-1.5 inches while the mountains and hills see 1.5-3.00 inches.

Sunday-Tuesday the area will see lighter rain with the coast and valleys getting another .50-1.00 inch, locally 2.00 inches.

Rain rates should peak near a half inch per hour (mainly across the south and southwest facing slopes).

The system will be packing a decent amount of south winds and a high wind watch is in effect for the mtns of SLO and SBA counties. That will be in effect from Saturday afternoon to Saturday evening.